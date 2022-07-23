Leeds Armley Gyratory: Partial weekend closure warning
Motorists are being warned of possible weekend traffic disruption after one of Leeds' busiest road junctions was partially closed for roadworks.
Parts of Armley Gyratory connecting to Canal Street and Wellington Road have been closed to traffic until 05:30 BST on Monday.
The junction is normally used by about 100,000 vehicles a day, with diversions in place during the closure.
The council recommended using public transport or park and ride options.
Improvements to the junction include widening roads, replacing footbridges and better signalling by 2023 as part of a £40m scheme.
Leeds City Council's Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said work had been done to minimise disruption but "there will be some inevitable congestion".
"This partial weekend closure along Canal Street towards the city centre will make it safe for both the operatives working on the gyratory and the travelling public," she said.
