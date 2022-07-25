DIY SOS to build new Leeds home for Getaway Girls charity
- Published
A charity which supports vulnerable women and girls in Leeds is to have a new base built by the BBC's DIY SOS team for a Children in Need special.
An army of volunteers will help to create the building in Seacroft for Getaway Girls in just nine days.
The Big Build project was announced on BBC Radio 2 earlier, with presenters from the channel also due to help.
Nick Knowles, DIY SOS presenter, said it will make a "real difference" to the lives of women helped by the charity.
DIY SOS has appealed for people with a trade, skill or craft who live or work nearby to help with the ambitious project in September.
Knowles said it will result in a "much-needed safe space" and is set to include a creche, activity spaces, a music and media studio, counselling rooms and a garden.
Flavia Docherty, director of Getaway Girls, said: "We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn't be more excited for the future of the charity.
"Without Children In Need's funding we wouldn't have been able to continue our work for this long and have the impact that we have done for girls and young women in Leeds over the years."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.