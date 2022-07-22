Harry Gration: York Minster service for former BBC Look North presenter
- Published
A service of thanksgiving for former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will be held at York Minster.
The service is due to take place at 11:30 BST on 1 August - Yorkshire Day.
The cortège will travel along Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to Duncombe Place, and the minster.
Mr Gration, described by BBC Director-General Tim Davie as "an outstanding broadcaster" who the public viewed as "one of their own", died on 24 June, aged 71.
Members of the public are invited to take part but it is anticipated to be "exceptionally well attended", a BBC spokesperson said.
Mr Gration joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982. He presented his last show in 2020.
He had also reported for Match of the Day and Grandstand and commentated on Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
During his career, he won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for sports documentaries and he won the RTS Best Presenter award twice.
Paying tribute to her husband previously, Mr Gration's wife, Helen, said: "He will forever be with us."
