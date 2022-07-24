Wakefield shop owners offered up to £12k to improve shop fronts
Work on a three-year plan to transform the centre of Wakefield has begun with businesses being offered grants to improve their shop fronts.
Up to £12,000 will be available to companies wanting to improve the appearance of their properties on Bread Street.
It is the first stage of plans to create a multi-purpose entertainment space in the Cathedral Precinct area.
The project aims to make the city more attractive and grow the economy.
Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration Darren Byford said the work would completely "change the look and feel" of the city centre.
"The new building frontages will look amazing and will improve the look of our historic buildings," he said.
The next two stages are dependent on confirmation of funding from the government's Town Fund.
Phase two would see vacant buildings at the end of Bread Street removed to recreate the early 19th century view of the Cathedral.
The final stage, to be completed in 2025, would see the creation of a multi-use entertainment area with seating, lighting and trees, to be used for open-air events and festivals.
Mr Byford said: "Putting the Cathedral Square and surrounding streets at the heart of the city centre will give us the space to bring entertainment and events to Wakefield, giving residents, visitors and businesses more reasons to be here in our city."
