Sami Ahmed: Family's tribute to teen killed in Lake District fall
The father of a teenager who died in a fall in the Lake District has paid tribute to his "sidekick" and "life partner" son.
Sami Ahmed, 15, from Bradford, was hiking with his family when he slipped and fell at Dow Crag on 10 July.
His father, Khalil Ahmed, said his son was "exceptional" and "just cheered everyone up with his smile."
Mr Ahmed has launched a fundraiser for good causes he said his son would have liked.
He said Sami, who was a Year 10 student at Dixons City Academy, was a "dignified" boy who cared deeply for his three sisters.
"Obviously his time with me was shortened, he only gave me that 15 years in which I have no regrets, I did everything with him."
He added: "My beautiful family is bereft, we've not got him to complete us anymore. We'll always be incomplete and broke."
School principal Michael Feely described Sami as "a fantastic young man who was kind, polite, and hardworking".
Mr Feely added: "He was the epitome of everything great about our community and was loved by students and staff.
Following the fall, a helicopter was scrambled to the scene which winched Sami out, but Coniston Mountain Rescue Team were unable to save the teenager's life.
Mr Ahmed's fundraising in memory of his son has seen £8,000 towards various causes pledged already, including the mountain rescue team and sports facilities at a local mosque.
