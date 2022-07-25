Bradford church to be demolished to make way for homes
- Published
Plans to demolish a church which closed its doors after it was attracting just eight worshippers have been approved.
The former Eccleshill United Reform Church in Bradford was put up for sale after it closed in June 2021 due to its dwindling congregation.
Masham Homes submitted a planning application in April of this year to demolish the church and build five houses in its place.
The application for the Victoria Road site has now gained council approval.
Planning officers said the new homes would "present an improvement" on the current appearance of the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There were 14 objections to the plans, raising concerns about the number of homes on the site and an expected increase in traffic.
But in a report, planning officers said: "Given the residential nature of the surrounding area, a residential use for this site is considered to be acceptable.
"The proposal will present an improvement on the site's current appearance and is considered to pay sufficient respect through its design and layout, to the existing character of this neighbourhood."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.