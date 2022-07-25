Dawn Walker death: Husband killed wife after wedding, court told
- Published
A husband killed his wife shortly after their wedding and stuffed her body into a suitcase, a court has been told.
The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in a field in Lightcliffe on 31 October 2021.
Ms Walker, a grandmother, had not been seen since the night of her wedding which took place four days earlier, a jury at Bradford Crown Court heard.
Ms Walker's husband, Thomas Nutt, 45, has admitted her manslaughter but he has denied murder.
The jury heard that Mr Nutt had phoned police to report his new wife was missing on 31 October and that he appeared to start a search.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC told the jury the defendant "knew perfectly well her body was lying dead in a cupboard at the marital home".
Mr MacDonald said: "He knew she was there because he had killed her and put her body there before stuffing it into a suitcase, breaking bones in order to achieve that objective, before wheeling that suitcase to a place at which he dumped her body."
The court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out of the back of his house and into nearby bushes just as a police officer arrived at his front door to discuss the missing person report.
The jury at Bradford Crown Court was told Mr Nutt later handed himself in to a police station and told officers he and Ms Walker had been on a two-day caravan honeymoon, staying in a lay-by in Skegness.
The prosecutor said the defendant had told police: "We came back and she has got bipolar and is depressed, said she wanted to get divorced.
"She put me in jail before, said I had tried raping and assaulting her. Said she was going to do it again.
"She started screaming and I have hit her in the face and put my arm round her neck."
'Ghastly charade'
The jury heard Mr Nutt admitted the manslaughter of his wife on the basis that "he did not intend to cause her really serious harm at the time at which he killed her".
But the prosecution said he was guilty of murder and that he killed Ms Walker before going to Skegness by himself, leaving her body in the house.
Mr MacDonald said Mr Nutt returned to act out the "ghastly charade" of telling Ms Walker's daughter she was missing and carrying out a search.
The court also saw CCTV footage of the defendant and Ms Walker arriving at the Prince Albert pub in Brighouse in West Yorkshire for a reception after their wedding at Brighouse Register Office.
Mr MacDonald said witnesses in the trial would describe how Mr Nutt and Ms Walker had been together for a number of years, although accounts of how long differed, and they had a "troubled" relationship.
The trial continues.
