Wakefield teen with autism failed over specialist schooling
- Published
A council failed to provide suitable education for a teenager with autism, an investigation has found.
Theo, 17, was diagnosed with the condition three years ago while studying at a Wakefield school.
He missed a year of schooling when he was unable to attend classes as he struggled with anxiety in his GCSE year, his mother Heidi Mavir said.
Wakefield Council has apologised to the family, paid £1,300 in compensation and reviewed its staff training.
Ms Mavir complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman over her son's treatment.
"I wouldn't wish what we had to go through on anyone," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The whole process has been very frustrating and very damaging. At the time I was really angry with the local authority but I think they are also working within the confines of being overstretched and underfunded."
Following Theo's diagnosis Ms Mavir asked the council to arrange an appropriate education, health and care plan (EHCP) so he could receive support.
After the council initially refused Ms Mavir took them to a tribunal in June 2020 and the council agreed to issue a plan a month later.
"It wasn't a question of whether he could go to school or not," Ms Mavir said.
"He was simply too unwell and needed help. But he didn't get it for over a year."
The Ombudsman's report said the council was at fault "for delaying taking action on (Ms Mavir's) request for an EHCP assessment, and for not providing suitable education to (Theo)."
Ms Mavir gave up her job to look after Theo. She now works as an advocate supporting families of autistic children.
"This was never about money. It was about highlighting how there must be many other children and parents in a similar situation across the country," she said.
Andy Lancashire from Wakefield Council said: "We fully accept the findings of the Ombudsman's report and have sincerely apologised to the family.
"We have learnt lessons from this experience, have changed our procedures and are implementing the recommendations in the report."
After attending a specialist school in Wakefield Theo got five GCSEs and is now studying animal care at college.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.