Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva workers accept 'vastly improved' pay offer
A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers across parts of Yorkshire has ended after a new pay deal was agreed.
The industrial action, which began on 6 June, was called off after Arriva and the Unite union struck a fresh deal.
About 650 bus workers walked out after rejecting an initial offer of a 4% pay rise, with Unite claiming drivers had been forced to use food banks.
A "vastly improved" offer worth about 9% for drivers was accepted following a ballot of members, the union said.
Sharon Graham, the union's general secretary, said it was "a superb result for our members".
"Through their unity and determination they have ensured Arriva more than doubled its original offer," she said.
As part of the deal, the hourly rate for new starters has increased from £9.79 to £10.84, while drivers with at least three years' service will receive £13.20 an hour.
In a statement, Arriva said it was pleased "for our customers and colleagues" that an agreement had been reached.
Arriva also praised the mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, for her support in discussions between the parties.
The deal would bring "confidence back to the bus network in Yorkshire", a spokesperson added.
The walkout affected services across West Yorkshire as well as parts of North, South and East Yorkshire, with around 300 buses off the road across 132 routes.
