Dawn Walker: Wife killer a 'Jekyll and Hyde character' court told
A woman who was killed and stuffed into a suitcase by her new husband had told his ex partner that he "scared the hell out of her", a jury has heard.
The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in bushes in Lightcliffe, on 31 October 2021.
She had not been seen since her wedding to Thomas Nutt four days earlier. He admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Bradford Crown Court was told that Mr Nutt's previous partner described him as a "Jekyll and Hyde character".
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC told the jury that Kimberley Allcock, who was in a relationship with Nutt for 10 years, had tried to warn Ms Walker about him.
Going through Ms Allcock's account, the prosecutor said: "He could be very loving and pleasant but when he lost his temper, he would go mad."
Mr MacDonald told the court Ms Allcock had said: "When that happened, he would become so focussed on his anger that nothing would get through to him and nothing would calm him down."
Mr MacDonald said Ms Allcock had alleged a series of violent attacks Mr Nutt had made on her and how she said he was convicted of assaulting her in 2015.
He added: "Ms Allcock advised Dawn to be careful and Dawn responded the following day by saying that the defendant scared the hell out of her."
Prosecutors say Mr Nutt killed Ms Walker within hours of their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before breaking bones to fold it into a suitcase.
The jury heard that Mr Nutt had phoned police to report his new wife was missing on 31 October and that he appeared to start a search.
The court has seen CCTV footage of Mr Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out of the back of the couple's West Yorkshire home and into nearby bushes, just as police arrived at his front door to discuss the missing person report.
'Throttled to death'
The jury heard Mr Nutt later handed himself into police, telling officers his new wife had come at him "violently screaming" after they returned from a two-day, caravan honeymoon in a lay-by near Skegness.
But the prosecution said Mr Nutt went to Skegness alone, having killed his wife, leaving her body in the house.
Mr MacDonald said the defendant told police he had put his arm round Ms Walker's neck when she came running at him on 30 October.
He added that, according to Mr Nutt's account: "It all happened very quickly and her body went light on him and she fell down and may have struck her head on the concrete floor.
"He said that he had not strangled her in anger, he had done so in an attempt to restrain her."
But the prosecutor told jurors: "He knew that she was dead, he knew full well where Dawn's body was and that he had hit her forcefully to the face and throttled her to death."
The trial continues.
