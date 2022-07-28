Harry Gration: TV presenter's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
The widow of BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration has said she has been "awe-struck and deeply moved" by public tributes to her husband.
Helen Gration said the family had been "utterly humbled and overwhelmed by kindness" following his death in June.
She revealed he had been living with myeloma - a type of blood cancer - but it was unconnected to his death.
She appealed for any donations in his memory to be made to the charity Myeloma UK to help support research.
Mrs Gration said she wanted to "share her thoughts" ahead of a thanksgiving service for her husband, 71, which will be held at York Minster on 1 August - Yorkshire Day.
'Warmth and wisdom'
She said: "In the weeks since Harry died, my family and I have been utterly humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness expressed by so many people.
"Harry's warmth and wisdom travelled far and wide during his life.
"To us, he was a much-loved husband and father and, although we knew he had a public life, we have been awe-struck and deeply moved by the esteem and affection in which he was held."
Mrs Gration said through the tributes, the family had "discovered how Harry was a great many different things to different people".
"A friend, a colleague, an inspiration, or simply that reassuring presence you grew up with on TV at teatime.
"But no matter how you knew him, there's no doubt he brought a great deal of fun to all of our lives.
She added: "There was so much fun and laughter in our house and now we feel so proud to hear about so many moments where he made other people smile too."
'Heartfelt response'
Speaking about his blood cancer, Mrs Gration said they had known about it for a number of years.
She said it was "smouldering myeloma, where symptoms are few and are manageable on the whole".
She added: "Harry and I were keen to be able to support research into this cancer and help those who are living with it."
Mrs Gration said her husband would "have been truly amazed by the heartfelt response to his death".
"Thank you so sincerely for all the many acts of kindness over the last few weeks. I am truly grateful, and I know Harry would be too."
What is myeloma?
It is a type of blood cancer that develops from cells in the bone marrow called plasma cells.
It develops when there is a change in the DNA of the plasma cells.
In the early stages, myeloma may not cause any symptoms.
Eventually it can cause a wide range of problems, including persistent bone pain, tiredness, weight loss and dizziness.
It does not usually cause a lump or tumour. Instead, it damages the bones and affects the production of healthy blood cells.
