Leeds taxi drivers unhappy with revised licence rules
- Published
Taxi drivers in Leeds who get seven points on their licence could be ordered to get extra driving training to keep their jobs.
Drivers with nine points would be stripped of their badge for at least five years, as part of planned changes to the council's taxi and private hire standards.
Currently, action would only be taken if the driver had 12 points.
Hundreds of drivers previously went on strike and held a protest over changes.
The local authority held a consultation over changes to the licencing rules around motoring convictions.
The council said it had listened to feedback and had watered down a tougher plan which would have meant drivers with seven points automatically had their badges revoked.
'Financially devastating'
Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council deputy leader, said the final plan addresses drivers' concerns but would also improve public safety.
Other changes mean any drivers who already have seven or more points would not be granted a taxi licence.
Overall the change in standards would affect less than 1.5% of all current licence holders in Leeds with more than 80% of taxi and private hire drivers currently having no points on their licence.
However, drivers said the new rules would be "devastating" for those already impacted by Covid and the rising cost of living.
Ahmad Hussain, from Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO), said: "Why change a policy where 98.5% of the system is working and people are complying.
"This will affect drivers mentally, financially and in other ways and it's wrong."
The council's licensing committee will meet on Tuesday to decide on the changes, which if approved could be brought in by October.
