Driver killed after car crashes into wall in Bradford
A 24-year-old man has been killed after his car crashed into a wall.
He was driving an Audi SQ5 which struck the wall on Dryden Street in Bradford at about 23:30 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A male passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man who was in the back of the car was also injured.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
