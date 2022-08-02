Hebden Bridge fire: Homes evacuated after restaurant blaze
Homes have been evacuated after a huge fire broke out at a restaurant in Hebden Bridge.
About 80 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at La Perla restaurant in Burlees House which started at about 02:00 BST.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had spread to adjoining offices and that 12 people had been evacuated from nearby houses due to heavy smoke.
The town hall has been opened for those affected by the fire.
Calderdale Council said several road closures were in place and asked people to avoid the town centre "until further notice".
It said council officers and wardens were in the area providing help.
Gas and electrical engineers are at the scene and people in the area are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke.
The fire service said nine pumps were in attendance along with two aerial platforms.
It said crews had managed to save buildings to either side of the fire.
