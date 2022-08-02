Huddersfield: Accident 'blackspot' speed limit to stay the same
Council bosses say the speed limit on a road in Huddersfield described as an accident "blackspot" will remain the same.
A number of accidents on Penistone Road prompted local campaigners to ask for changes to be made to improve safety on the route.
Kirklees Council "has no current plans" to change the designation of the road.
A recent review by the Department for Transport (DfT) said the speed limit on the A629 was "currently appropriate".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following the DfT report Liberal Democrat Councillor Alison Munro asked Kirklees Council what plans it had for addressing speeding vehicles on the A629.
Labour Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said according to the speed limit review the "vast majority" of roads in the area- including Penistone Road, were "currently appropriate for the environment which they travel through."
She said in line with DfT guidelines in setting local speed limits the council "had no current plans" to change the speed limits on Penistone Road.
However, the position could be reviewed if there are changes in the frequency, severity, types and causes of collisions.
Ms Munro said: "Despite the results of the review, this council is happy to accept its findings but only lower speeds on some school roads, which is welcome news. Perhaps though they have forgotten we need safe roads for everyone, especially blackspots."
