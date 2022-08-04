Bradford woman, 83, hit by reversing car dies from injuries
- Published
A woman who police believe was hit by a reversing car in Bradford has died from her injuries.
The 83-year-old was struck by a VW Polo at about 12:45 BST on Sunday at the junction of Westfield Lane and Cockshott Lane in Idle.
West Yorkshire Police said Barbara Slingsby, who was from Bradford, died at Leeds General Infirmary on Monday.
The force said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
A spokesperson said: "Initial enquiries suggest the vehicle was reversing when the collision occurred."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.