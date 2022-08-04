Dawn Walker: Husband will not give evidence in murder trial
- Published
A man who killed his new wife and hid her body in a suitcase will not give evidence in his murder trial, a court has heard.
The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in bushes in Lightcliffe, on 31 October 2021.
She had not been seen since her wedding to Thomas Nutt four days earlier.
Mr Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, has admitted her manslaughter but denies murder.
Stephen Wood QC, defending, told a jury at Bradford Crown Court his client would not be giving evidence.
The trial has heard Mr Nutt told police he killed Ms Walker while trying to restrain her after she came at him "violently screaming" after returning from their honeymoon.
However, prosecutors allege Ms Walker was already dead when the defendant left for the two-day caravan trip in a layby near Skegness.
They claim she was killed on their wedding night or the day after and Mr Nutt kept her body in a kitchen cupboard before placing it in a suitcase.
The jury has been shown CCTV footage of the defendant wheeling a large suitcase out of the back of the house just ahead of police arriving at the property after he had filed a missing persons report.
Prosecuting, Alistair MacDonald QC previously said Mr Nutt had called police on 31 October to report his wife's disappearance and appeared to start a search in what Mr MacDonald said was a "ghastly charade".
Mr MacDonald said Nutt then handed himself in to a police station and admitted manslaughter because "he did not intend to cause her really serious harm at the time at which he killed her".
The trial continues.
