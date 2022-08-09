Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
- Published
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party.
Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021.
The shooting left their two victims with "horrific life-changing injuries", West Yorkshire Police said.
The trio were found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court and sentenced on 8 August.
The court heard that victim Patrick Doran, 28, was first assaulted in a fight involving the defendants outside the christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club in Dewsbury on 8 August 2021.
In response, Mr Doran and his cousin William Price, 28, confronted McDermott a short time later near his home in Batley Road, West Ardsley, and struck him on the head with a bottle.
McDermott, Richard Bathie and Joshua Bathie were then seen on CCTV at the Bathie family farm arming themselves with a shotgun and other weapons.
The three set off in convoy in a JCB tractor and Mercedes pick-up truck.
They arrived at the Price family home at a caravan park in Dunningley Lane, Tingley, at about 18:30 BST.
'Catastrophic' injuries
McDermott approached Mr Price with the gun and shot him during a scuffle, leaving him with severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and forearm.
He then pointed the gun at Mr Doran, who put up his hand to take the blast, causing "catastrophic damage" to his fingers.
Mr Doran had three fingers on his right hand partially amputated and also suffered wounds to his upper thigh and groin.
West Yorkshire Police said both victims needed emergency surgery.
The Bathies and McDermott drove back to their farm, where Edward Senior helped them hide the shotgun among hay bales.
McDermott was jailed for 34 years for attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Richard Bathie was given a 21-year jail term and Joshua Bathie was jailed for 15 years after both were found guilty of wounding with intent and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Senior, 25, of Syke Road in Tingley, pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced at a later date.
Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe said the victims were left with "physical and mental trauma", adding: "When [McDermott] pulled the trigger and blasted the victims from near point-blank range, it was only by sheer chance that they were not killed."
