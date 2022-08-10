Leeds M621 motorists face overnight closure disruption
Motorists in West Yorkshire have been warned of nightly disruption on a busy section of motorway as major roadworks get under way.
National Highways said the overnight closures between junctions one and seven of the M621 were to "mitigate any impact on road users".
Work began on Tuesday night to improve junctions and slip roads.
The government agency previously said it wanted to cut congestion on the eight-mile stretch near Leeds.
Parts of the M621, which links the M1 and M62 with central Leeds, will close between 20:00 and 05:00 BST every night until 21 August, National Highways said.
"We know there's never a good time to close a busy road like the M621, but to mitigate any impact on road users we will be carrying these works out overnight while traffic levels are lighter," a spokesperson said.
"We'd like to thank everyone for their patience while we begin carrying our improvement work."
