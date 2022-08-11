Leeds Festival: Village shut to through traffic over rat run fear
An entire village is to be closed to traffic during the Leeds Festival to stop revellers using it as a "rat run".
For the second year running, Aberford will be shut to through traffic attempting to get to the 25-28 August event at Bramham Park.
Festival organisers are also bringing in a village liaison manager to work with locals and answer questions.
Residents and the 173 and 174 buses will still be able to travel through the village during the restrictions.
The closure will run from 04:00 BST on 24 August to 15:00 on 29 August.
Lucy Kinsella, the festival's events manager, said the closure had been brought in to "avoid it being a rat run".
"Sat-navs were sending traffic though Aberford as soon as there was a bit of congestion on the A1(M)," she said.
"We've been liaising with residents and the parish council to ensure it works for everyone, including the local businesses."
Diversions for Aberford residents wanting to access the surrounding major roads will be put in place during the event, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Like previous years, the village of Thorner, around six miles (9.6km) north-west of Aberford, will also be closed at various points.
However, shuttle buses ferrying people to and from the festival site will be allowed through the village.
Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave are among the artists headlining the 2022 event.
