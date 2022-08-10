Huddersfield knife attack victim suffers life-threatening injuries

The 46-year-old victim was attacked on Swan Lane, Huddersfield, just before 16:00 BST on Tuesday

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife in Huddersfield.

The 46-year-old victim was assaulted on Swan Lane just before 16:00 BST on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was being treated for injuries to his chest and body, a force spokesperson added.

The suspect, who fled the scene after the incident, was described as bare-chested and carrying a T-shirt at the time of the attack.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the incident, or a person matching the suspect's description, to get in touch.

Det Insp Dennise Bell said: "We appreciate the concern this attack will have caused to residents and can advise that officers are conducting a number of inquiries."

