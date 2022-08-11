Jack Kirmond: Man in court over Wakefield rugby club assault death
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following an alleged assault outside a Wakefield rugby club.
Jack Kirmond, 33, died in hospital on Monday after being attacked in the street outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Sunday evening.
Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road, Castleford, appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before the same court on 31 August.
A trial date has been set for 6 February next year.
