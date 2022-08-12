Deighton knife attack: Boy, 17, arrested for attempted murder

Image of a working men's clubHabiloid / Geograph
The victim was in a smoking shelter outside the club when he was attacked by two men in masks

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered severe hand injuries when he was attacked with a bladed weapon.

The victim was attacked by two masked men at a working men's club in Deighton Road, Deighton, on 9 August, in what police believe was a targeted attack.

West Yorkshire Police said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy, from Dewsbury, has been arrested in connection with the incident, the force said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics