A64 pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Leeds
A man has died after being hit by a car on the A64 near Leeds.
The pedestrian was walking towards Leeds on York Road, near Leeds Dogs Trust, when he was hit by a Vauxhall Astra at about 21:15 BST on Thursday.
The 46-year-old was given medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
The driver, who had been heading in the same direction as the pedestrian, stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers, the force added.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
