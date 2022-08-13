Leeds city centre 'multi-generational' complex approved
A "multi-generational" building with a care home, primary school and flats is to be built in Leeds city centre.
The complex on Sayner Lane, near Leeds Dock, is modelled on similar schemes in Japan and the Netherlands.
It will feature a 72-bed care home and a block of 80 apartments as well as a nursery, café and the school.
The development will be car-free, except for a small number of disabled parking spaces and eight visitor spaces for the care home.
It means staff and parents taking their children to school will be discouraged from driving to the site.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the planning application was passed unanimously by members of Leeds City Council's city plans panel.
At the meeting, representatives of the developer Citu promised to look into the prospect of integrating a GP surgery after concerns were raised about a shortage of healthcare facilities for the city's growing population.
