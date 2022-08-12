Three arrested over Huddersfield knife attack
Published
Three men have been arrested in connection with a knife attack in Huddersfield.
A 46-year-old man suffered injuries to his chest and body after being attacked in Swan Lane on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 35-year-old man, from Huddersfield, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while two men, aged 45 and 41, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
All three remain in police custody.
The victim, whose injuries at the time of the attack were described as life threatening, has since left hospital.
