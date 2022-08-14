Leeds mother and toddler reported missing
A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire.
Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday.
Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds and the Great Horton area of Bradford.
She is as described as Asian, 5ft 1ins (1.5m) tall, with long black and red-dyed hair.
Anyone who sees her has been asked to contact police.
