Illegal vapes seized from shops in Dewsbury and Huddersfield
- Published
Thousands of illegal vapes and cigarettes have been seized from shops in Kirklees.
Trading Standards and West Yorkshire Police said officers had recovered 3,000 vapes, worth up to £40,000, as well as 77,420 cigarettes.
Shops in Dewsbury and Huddersfield town centres were visited as part of the operation on 18 July and 8 August.
Sgt Amanda Holroyd said: "Cash from the sale of such goods can often be used to directly fund organised crime."
Also seized were 235 pouches of tobacco, 80 bottles of counterfeit perfume and 38 items of counterfeit clothing.
Changes in legislation means vapes are now restricted to a certain capacity and nicotine strength.
Police said they had been made aware that devices which did not meet legal standards were in circulation.
Linda Davis, West Yorkshire Trading Standards manager, said the illegal trade of smoking products "takes advantage" of cash-strapped families.
She added: "We would always remind members of the public of the adverse health, economic and social impacts of the illicit trade of tobacco products, including the linkages with human trafficking and a wide range of organised crimes."
