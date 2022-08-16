Cost of living: Discount supermarket opens in Bradford
- Published
A community supermarket has opened in Bradford, offering heavily discounted products to local people on low incomes or those receiving benefits.
The Community Shop in Tong Street sells surplus products donated by major retailers, brands, and manufacturers.
People who are eligible to use the store are asked to become members and can then also access personal support services and a "kids eat free" café.
Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons donated £250,000 to fund the shop.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Biffa also contributed to its costs.
Gary Stott, executive chairman of community shop, said: "We're delighted to have opened the doors to our new community shop and to finally welcome all our new members inside.
"This new store will give a hand up to those finding things tough during these financially challenging times by taking away some of the stress of putting food on the table and enabling them to focus on becoming the best version of themselves through our life-changing development programmes."
Megan Greenwood from the shop added: "We have over 900 people signed up already, we have a big estate behind us, Holme Wood, and we have Bierley on the other side, so we are hoping that this will really make a big impact on the community."
Rebecca Singleton, community director at Morrisons, said: "Morrisons is doing everything it can to help customers with the cost of living crisis.
"In these tough times we are very pleased to help bring a Community Shop to Bradford, which will benefit hundreds of local people by offering access to heavily discounted food and providing opportunities to learn new skills."
The Bradford store is the 10th opened in the UK so far by social enterprise Community Shop. The last one to open its doors is in Marwood Road, Leicester.
