Jesus Moreno: River Wharfe searched in hunt for missing man
- Published
Search teams have been checking the River Wharfe as police continue to look for a missing man.
Jesus Moreno, 41, owner of Piglove Brewing Co, was last seen on Monday 1 August, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said a number of potential sightings have been reported in Leeds and other parts of the country, but none have been confirmed.
Renewing the appeal for help to find Mr Moreno the force said his friends and family are "very concerned".
Det Insp Dan Bates said the search is focused on the area around Harewood Bridge, but specialist marine and underwater search officers have been checking the River Wharfe between Netherby and Tadcaster.
He said: "We are continuing to support his family and friends who remain anxious for any news, and we are committed to doing everything we can to establish his whereabouts.
"We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us as we continue to search for him."
Mr Moreno caught a number 36 bus from Leeds at 06:10 BST on 1 August and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road on Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick, just before 06:40 BST, police said.
He was later seen on CCTV near Harewood Bridge at 08:14 BST that day, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.
Mr Moreno is of Spanish origin, 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, with long curly brown hair, a long brown beard and an orange octopus tattoo on his upper left arm, West Yorkshire Police added.
The force wants to hear from anyone with information that could help with their search for him.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.