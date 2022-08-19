Housing delays leave Leeds woman with MND confined to one room
- Published
A woman with motor neurone disease (MND) has said council delays in finding suitable accommodation has left her confined to one room.
Michelle Forbes applied to Leeds City Council to be moved to an adapted flat after being diagnosed with the condition 18 months ago.
She said she had been given a life-expectancy of three years and feels badly "let down" by the council.
The authority said it was working with Ms Forbes to resolve the issue.
Ms Forbes said getting around her privately rented property in Morley, Leeds, had become increasingly difficult.
"I have a hospital bed to sleep on down here, and a commode next to my bed, and this is the only room where I can receive visitors," she said.
"It's quite uncomfortable to know your commode is in the same room as anyone who is coming to see you."
MND affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time.
People living with the condition can quickly lose their ability to walk, talk, eat and breathe unaided.
Ms Forbes said getting in an out of her house was also a problem for her and put additional strain on her carers.
"I'm risking falling every time I step out the door, and that could shorten my life," she said.
She was allocated a council flat in March, however her move has been further delayed as the property requires work to make it suitable.
"My life would be so different if I could move into my flat within the next few weeks because I would have everything on one floor and I would be able to take an electric wheelchair home," she said.
Ms Forbes said since her diagnosis she felt like "everything was a fight".
"The authorities that should have been there to help me have let me down," she said.
In a statement, Leeds City Council said it was aware and understood the issues Ms Forbes faced and was "actively working with her to ensure they are resolved at the earliest opportunity".
It added significant work had been needed to the property allocated to her and that was "with a contractor and will be completed as soon as possible".
"We will continue to liaise with Ms Forbes as the work progresses," it added.
