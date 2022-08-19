Man killed in Huddersfield crash after police order car to stop
A man has been killed in a car crash shortly after the vehicle he was in was ordered to stop by police.
The 25-year-old was in a Jaguar XF which was in collision with a Mercedes GLC at the junction of St Andrew's Road and Gas Works Lane in Huddersfield just before midnight on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said the Jaguar had been stopped by officers before the crash but drove off as they approached.
The force has not said if anyone else was injured but appealed for witnesses.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
An IOPC spokesperson said: "Following a referral from West Yorkshire Police we have started an independent investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision on St Andrew's Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane, Kirklees.
"IOPC investigators were sent to attend the police post-incident procedures and the scene of the collision.
"A 25-year-old occupant of the Jaguar died following the collision. Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident."
