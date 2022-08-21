Fire crews tackle countryside haystack blaze in Swillington
- Published
Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed after four large haystacks caught fire in open countryside.
Firefighters were sent to the blaze at Hall Farm Road in Swillington, Leeds, on Saturday afternoon.
The fire service said there was no danger to residents but they were advised to keep doors and windows shut as billowing smoke spread.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.