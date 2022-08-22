Leeds ELOR: Biggest road project in 50 years opens
- Published
A major new road, hailed as the biggest infrastructure project by Leeds City Council in 50 years, has opened.
The East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) is a four-mile (7km) section of the outer ring road in the city's north east.
The council said it expected the route to ease congestion in residential areas including Cross Gates and Seacroft.
The road would also increase capacity for the thousands expected to arrive at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on Friday, the council said.
A spokesperson said the scheme had been delivered "ahead of schedule and on-budget, despite the global pandemic and soaring materials costs".
Council leader James Lewis, said new pathways and cycleways had been included in the scheme to "better connect local communities and help make active, healthy travel options available to all".
Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, said ELOR was an "excellent example" of how to reduce traffic and congestion while "promoting active travel".
She added: "I am delighted to see the new road open and ready to welcome visitors to Leeds for the bank holiday weekend."
Stephen Semple, area director at Balfour Beatty, which worked together with Leeds City Council on the scheme, said the project had been "three years of hard work".
He said the new dual carriageway would "significantly improve journey times and would "reduce congestion for local communities".