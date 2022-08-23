M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries
The M62 in West Yorkshire was closed on Monday night after a crash in which a Lamborghini and a Mazda caught fire.
The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided at about 17:00 BST on the westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said police.
A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and the drivers of both cars are in hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed for resurfacing and fully reopened on Tuesday morning.
West Yorkshire Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who had dashcam footage to contact them.
