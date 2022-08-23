Bradford police officer in court over rape and sexual assault charges
A West Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape, sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.
PC Jonathan Holmes, 22, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The charges relate to incidents said to have taken place while he was off-duty. He has been suspended from work in Bradford, the force said.
Mr Holmes was given conditional bail and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 20 September.
