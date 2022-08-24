Yorkshire events mark Ukraine Independence Day
- Published
Events marking Ukrainian Independence Day are taking place across Yorkshire, six months after Russia invaded its neighbour.
The day marks the anniversary of Ukraine's Declaration of Independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.
Since Russia's invasion in February, it is estimated that more than 100,000 Ukrainians have come to the UK as refugees from the war.
Rallies, church services and other events are being held in Yorkshire.
Olena Akshabayeva, who has lived in Leeds since 2007 and who has brought six family members to the UK since the war began, said on this Independence Day her relatives were still "adapting" to their new circumstances.
"They are trying to find their way of living here," she said.
She added that her family would still celebrate the day, even though it was the "saddest one".
"Proper celebrations will take place on Saturday at Leeds Ukrainian community centre," she said.
"We are still going to celebrate and we hope the war will finish one day and Ukraine will still be independent and a strong country."
Among the events taking place elsewhere in Yorkshire to mark Ukraine's Independence Day will be a service of remembrance and prayers for peace at 18:30 BST at Hull Minster.
The Rev Rob Suekarran, associate vicar at the minster, said it would be a very poignant service and the church had been approached by the Ukrainian community to host the event.
"The act of remembering those who have lost their lives and praying for peace is part of what the church does. We feel really privileged to be hosting the service today."
Meanwhile, Wakefield Council is flying the Ukrainian flag and lighting the Town Hall's clock tower on Wednesday in support of Ukraine.
Ukrainian refugees will also hold a rally in Leeds' City Square at 17:00 BST, while York Stands With Ukraine are due to hold a rally outside York Minster from 17:30 BST.
York Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell said she wanted people in the city to "unite and celebrate" this important date in the Ukrainian calendar.
"York has welcomed many families who have had to flee their country and their homes and the generous people of York have provided them with safety and hope for the future," she said.
In South Yorkshire, the Sheffield branch of the Association for Ukrainians in Great Britain has organised an event at Northern College in Barnsley on Friday.
Lena Mandrik, the group's chair, said everyone was welcome at the event.
"It is important for us to show the unity of our nation in our desire to be an independent country, to stay together against Russian aggression," she said.
