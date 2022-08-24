West Yorkshire Police PC admits stealing £10 while on duty
A West Yorkshire Police officer who admitted stealing £10 while on duty has been given a community order.
At Bradford Magistrates' Court, PC Stephen Knott, who is based in Holmfirth, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft related to an incident on 22 September.
It follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct-directed investigation conducted by West Yorkshire Police.
PC Knott was told to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs worth £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
