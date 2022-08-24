Seacroft: Extra police search powers after serious stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Leeds, prompting police to bring in extra stop-and-search powers.
The man, aged in his 20s, was attacked on Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft, with the ambulance service contacting police at 10:10 BST on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, with a 24-hour Section 60 order covering the Seacroft area starting at 11:00 BST.
The order, which can be extended if required, means officers can stop and search anyone without suspicion and will help to "prevent serious violence", the force said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the force via 101 or online.
