Leeds: Alcohol haul worth £3,500 found in car boot
- Published
Two people have been arrested after police found £3,500 worth of suspected stolen alcohol in the boot of a car.
The vehicle was spotted by police on the A64 near Tadcaster and followed to the M1 near Garforth in Leeds where officers pulled it over.
The car's occupants had toured North Yorkshire "on a shopping spree looking for 100% discount", police said.
The two people arrested had been interviewed and released from custody, officers added.
An investigation was continuing and the force was now trying to locate the owners of the alcohol to return it to them, Sgt Paul Cording said.
An update from this one, enquiries have been going on whilst the suspects have been in custody. They had some questions to answer after this haul was found in the back of the car (about £3,5k of alcohol alone). They have been interviewed & released under investigation #NYPfor12 https://t.co/ntju3Ll9Od pic.twitter.com/McH5kk1Ztd— Sgt Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) August 20, 2022
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.