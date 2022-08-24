Leeds: Alcohol haul worth £3,500 found in car boot

Suspected stolen alcoholNorth Yorkshire Police
Police said they would try to return the haul of suspected stolen booze to its rightful owners

Two people have been arrested after police found £3,500 worth of suspected stolen alcohol in the boot of a car.

The vehicle was spotted by police on the A64 near Tadcaster and followed to the M1 near Garforth in Leeds where officers pulled it over.

The car's occupants had toured North Yorkshire "on a shopping spree looking for 100% discount", police said.

The two people arrested had been interviewed and released from custody, officers added.

An investigation was continuing and the force was now trying to locate the owners of the alcohol to return it to them, Sgt Paul Cording said.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics