Cost of living: Ossett reptile rescue centre bursting with unwanted pets
- Published
A reptile rescue centre in Yorkshire is "chockablock" as hard-up owners offload their exotic pets as the cost of living increases, staff have said.
Reptilia Exotic Animal Rescue in Ossett, near Wakefield, is full to capacity with snakes, lizards and tortoises needing new homes, they say.
Manager Kayleigh Firth said rising energy bills, as well as relationship breakdowns, were behind the crisis.
She said: "It's really upsetting but we can't take any more in."
Ms Firth said staff were desperately seeking homes for more than 30 animals.
Until a temporary hold was put on any more arrivals, pets would arrive directly from owners or from the RSPCA, she said.
People should think carefully before buying an exotic pet and potential pet owners should do their research before taking the plunge, Ms Firth added.
"Ensure you're in a position to care for the animal properly. Some of the animals we currently have with us live for up to 15 years.
"We have four tortoises - they can live 80 years, often outliving the owners. It's important, therefore, that thought is put into who is going to look after them after you.
"Maybe even consider putting them into your will," she said.
The centre is having to draw on its reserves to deal with increased energy usage linked to the increasing numbers of cold-blooded animals which require heat, Ms Firth said.
Staff are not authorised to collect animals, so it relies on the goodwill of owners and the RSPCA to transport them.
Ms Firth added: "People travel from up to two hours' away to drop off animals. I'm not aware of another rescue specialising in exotic pets."