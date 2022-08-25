Anne Lister: Stonemasons work on 'Gentleman Jack' monument
An all-female team of stonemasons are working on a new monument celebrating the life of diarist Anne Lister at her West Yorkshire home.
Landowner Ms Lister lived at Shibden Hall until her death in 1840 and left behind a series of intimate diaries detailing her love affairs with women.
Ms Lister, who inspired the TV series Gentleman Jack, is often described as the "first modern lesbian".
The stonemasons hope the monument will be unveiled around 10 September.
The sculpture in Halifax will feature three monoliths connected by dry stone walls, with members of the team travelling from Italy, Ireland and the United States to be part of the project.
The monument aims to reflect the strength of Anne Lister and her love of landscapes and the mining industry, the team said.
A series of workshops have been held during the project to encourage women and girls to get involved in stone work.
Emma Knowles, project leader, said: "There are so few women working in the stone industry and this is why we want to do everything we can to encourage more to get involved and support them through our network.
"We are thrilled to have been invited to create the new monument at Shibden Hall to celebrate Anne Lister, who wasn't afraid to challenge convention and show that women can excel in male-dominated professions."
