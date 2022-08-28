Leeds West Indian Carnival to return after pandemic gap
- Published
One of Europe's longest-running carnivals will return to the streets of Leeds on Monday after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Leeds West Indian Carnival has been held in the Chapeltown and Harehills areas annually since 1967 - apart from in 2020 and 2021.
The Caribbean celebration normally attracts more than 100,000 people.
Founder Arthur France said cancelling had been difficult but it was "exciting" to be back.
"It was a sad two years, which no-one could control," he said.
"It is very exciting we can have carnival again."
Mr France founded the event as a student in Leeds as a remedy for the homesickness felt by people like him, who had come to the UK from the Caribbean.
It is also a celebration of emancipation from slavery.
"I am very interested in who I am and my African heritage and that is something that keeps me going and what drives me.
"I am aware what my forefathers went through and for me that should never ever be forgotten", he said.
Mr France's daughter Asha said everyone was "buzzed" carnival was back.
"In Chapeltown there's an ownership over carnival. It's not just a celebration of emancipation, it's a celebration of us and our identity, the city comes into our area, our local businesses get to thrive."
She admitted it was a "lot of hard work", but said "come Monday it will be all worth it".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.