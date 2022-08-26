Energy price rise: 'Whatever I earn, it's not enough to cover bills'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October, taking a typical bill to £3,549 a year.
Regulator Ofgem's new energy price cap means a home with "typical consumption" on dual electricity and gas will pay nearly £300 a month.
The announcement comes amid a cost of living crisis, with prices soaring and taxes and interest rates going up.
In Leeds, people have told the BBC how they think the rise will impact them.
Taxi driver Mahmood Hussain said he had been working extra hours to try and cover increasing bills, but said whatever he made "it wasn't enough".
Sitting in a long queue of waiting taxis near Leeds City Markets, he said it could be up to an hour until his next fare.
"The work isn't there and now the energy prices are going up. Diesel is so expensive and when you do get a job, some people don't have the money to pay so you just have to take what they can give you."
The 62-year-old said he had increased his hours and had branched out to offering wheelchair accessible services to try and earn extra cash.
"The government needs to freeze these energy bills. I'm just hoping things eventually improve," he said.
Meanwhile, Leeds market trader Lisa Stebbings said she already paid £320 a month on her gas and electricity bills and feared a further rise would make it unaffordable.
"Mine is going to be more than £500 a month and I'll just have to tell my energy provider what I can afford to pay.
"I'd hope that as long as you're paying something, they won't cut you off. Hopefully then I can catch up over the summer."
The 53-year-old, who lives with her father and 19-year-old daughter, said she was not prepared to go through winter without heating her home.
"I will not be cold, especially with my dad being a pensioner who feels the cold a lot. I'd rather take a deep breath and get the bill."
Visiting Leeds City Markets, Anthony White and his partner Tracey Hinchliffe, from Holmfirth, said they worked as cleaners and their low incomes combined with rising energy prices meant rising energy prices meant "a struggle to get by".
Mr White, 42, said: "We watch less TV and turn the heating off. It's a case of scrimping and saving because everything has risen.
"Shopping used to be £50 a week but for the same stuff it's now about £80."
The couple, who have a two-year-old son, said their little boy would have to miss out on things in order to meet spiralling costs.
"We have nursery fees to pay and it's a question of whether we can now afford them."
Faraz Ali, who is studying mechanical engineering at Sheffield Hallam University, said rising energy bills had already pushed up his weekly rent from £109 to £129.
As an international student, he is only permitted to work 20 hours a week which he said did not allow him to earn enough to cover his bills.
"I'm from Pakistan and the economic situation there is not very good, so I can't ask my parents for money all the time."
Because of the squeeze on his finances, the 22-year-old said he had stopped going out with friends and had missed out on social activities.
"Two years ago I was spending a lot more on myself than what I am now. Last week my friends were going to Alton Towers, but I couldn't afford it.
"This is the last year of my enjoyment before my professional life and I'm missing out on a lot of enjoyment with my friends. It hurts a lot, but it is what it is," he said.
A government spokesperson said: "We know people are incredibly worried about rising energy bills, following unprecedented gas prices across the continent driven by global events.
"Direct support will continue to reach people's pockets in the weeks and months ahead, targeted at those who need it most like low-income households, pensioners and those with disabilities."
As part of a £37bn package of help for households, one in four UK households would see £1,200 extra support in instalments across the year, and everyone would receive a £400 discount on their energy bills over winter," they added.
