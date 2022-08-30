Leeds: Drivers warned as seven month crossroads scheme begins
Drivers have been warned of delays as roadworks begin on a major junction near Leeds Bradford Airport.
The Dyneley Arms junction of the A660 and the A658 is a key crossroads for traffic from Otley, Pool and Leeds.
The seven-month £2.4m scheme includes upgrading signals on both roads and widening the A658 carriageway.
Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden said the work would address "one of the top congested junctions in the Leeds district".
Ms Hayden said the scheme would speed up journey times between Leeds and Harrogate, and a number of villages in the area, when it was completed in spring next year.
Motorists should allow more time for journeys and plan ahead where possible, she added.
The junction provides a key point of access for movement to and from Leeds Bradford Airport, which is located to the south-west of the junction.
The council said inspections and site work would begin later, with main works beginning from 12 September.
