Bradford: Teen charged with attempted murder over stabbing
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the neck in Bradford.
Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Ivegate on Thursday afternoon, and found a 48-year-old man with a serious injury to his neck.
The man suffered serious life-changing injuries and he remained in hospital, officers said.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody, they added.
He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released under investigation, West Yorkshire Police said.
