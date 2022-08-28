Boy, 16, dies after falling ill at Leeds Festival
A 16-year-old boy has died after falling ill at Leeds Festival, with police suspecting he had taken a particular type of ecstasy.
Police were called to the festival's medical tent at about 22:15 BST on Saturday when the teenager was taken there for help.
He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died.
"We have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.
"While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of inquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.
"At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports."
Inquiries are continuing on site at Bramham Park.