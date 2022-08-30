Leeds West Indian Carnival returns to city after two-year gap
The Leeds West Indian Carnival filled the city's streets with music, dancing and colourful outfits once again after a two-year gap.
The event, one of Europe's longest-running carnivals, has been held in Chapeltown and Harehills since 1967 - apart from in 2020 and 2021.
A parade featuring more than 800 performers danced through the streets on Monday afternoon.
Sheila Howarth, co-organiser, attended her first when she was 10 years old.
Ms Howarth, now 65, said: "It's the biggest party in England, it brings everybody together."
"People think that Chapeltown is an area you can't go to, but once you've been here and seen the carnival - it's like a pot of gold, everyone's putting things into it".
Carmen, her granddaughter, who is helping to continue the family's annual tradition, said: "It means spending time with family, friends, making new ones and sharing my heritage with them."
One element of the annual event, the crowning of a carnival king and queen, was absent for 2022 due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
An event spokesperson said the decision had been made after consulting with its costume designers.
"They felt they would not have enough time to commit to producing the high-quality large costumes that the carnival is well known for, particularly as a number of them start planning up to nine months before the big day," the spokesperson said.
