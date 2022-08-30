M606 wrong-way crash: Bradford teen detained for killing three
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been detained for six years after killing three people in a crash on a motorway near Bradford.
Jack Simpson was driving a van the wrong way down the M606 on 13 June when he collided head-on with a taxi.
Taxi driver Sohail Ali and his passenger Simon McHugh died, as did van passenger Kyden Leadbeater,18.
Simpson, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was sent to a young offenders institute by Bradford Crown Court.
The boy can now be named after reporting restrictions were lifted.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Paul Conroy said his thoughts were with the families affected by "this awful road traffic collision".
"This has been a tragic incident on our roads and we welcome Simpson admitting causing death by dangerous driving and facing the consequences of his actions," he said.
"The recklessness of Simpson shows the deadly cost of dangerous driving, he has shown no regards for other road users or his passengers."
Simpson, from the Holme Wood area of Bradford, will spend three years of his sentence in custody and three years on licence.
The mother of one of the victims Simon McHugh told the BBC she would "never get over" the loss of her son.
She said although she had some sympathy for Simpson she felt the sentence should have been longer.
Within a fortnight of the crash the maximum jail term for causing death by dangerous driving was increased form 14 years to a possible life sentence.
Mrs McHugh said: "He was a friend as well as my youngest son.
"I hope that with this sentence when [Simpson] comes out in three years' time on licence, or whatever, that he would have changed his life around and will not go out causing mayhem again."
Passing sentence Judge Richard Mansell QC said: "Nothing I can do by way of sentence can possibly compensate the family and friends of these three men who tragically lost their lives as a result of your senseless driving."
He said he had lifted the ban on identifying the teenager to "send a clear message of deterrence to the people of Bradford, particularly the youth, in the hope it will serve to reduce the number of incidents of appalling driving".
Peter Moulson QC, mitigating, said told the court: "He has killed a friend and caused the deaths of two other wholly innocent people.
"None of the terrible consequences of that criminality were in any way intended or deliberate."
He said a pre-sentence report concluded Simpson "genuinely regrets his actions and feels guilt and remorse, but struggles to verbalise this".
