Yorkshire Building Society: Susan Allen named first female boss
Yorkshire Building Society has hired its first female chief executive officer in the firm's 158-year history.
The Bradford-based lender has recruited Susan Allen from Barclays to take the helm.
Ms Allen spent 10 months at Barclays as the bank's head of transformation, having worked in the financial services sector for more than 25 years.
Previously the new boss led Santander's UK retail and business banking businesses.
Ms Allen said: "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to lead an organisation which has such a strong sense of purpose and which supports members at key points in their lives.
"I very much look forward to joining the team and leading the Society to deliver even more value for the members and communities it serves."
Ms Allen will begin her new role early next year, replacing interim chief executive Alasdair Lenman.
John Heaps, chairman of the building society, said: "Her skills and expertise will be of significant benefit to our members as we continue to invest in our digital servicing capability to help more members interact with the Society how, when and where they want to."
